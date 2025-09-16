Waymo receives permission from San Francisco Interational Airport for robotaxi testing

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that Waymo has received a permit to begin testing for the expected launch of robotaxi service to San Francisco International Airport.

In a statement Tuesday, the mayor's office said operations at SFO would be rolled out in three phases. First, robotaxis would be tested with a human driver, followed by without a human driver with Waymo and airport employees, then commercial operations would begin.

"We announced in March that we wanted visitors to be able to ride in a Waymo as soon as they arrived in San Francisco, and today, we are taking another important step to get there," Lurie said.

A subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, Waymo received permission to conduct digital mapping of airport roadways nearly six months ago.

Airport director Mike Nakornkhet said, "The approval of this permit with Waymo provides passengers with a new and innovative option that delivers the dependability and ease travelers expect when coming through SFO, the gateway to San Francisco."

The company's driverless robotaxis have become a common sight throughout San Francisco. Last month, the city allowed Waymo robotaxis, along with select Uber and Lyft vehicles, to conduct pickups and drop-offs on Market Street, five years after the city enacted a ban on all private vehicles on the downtown artery.

Beyond San Francisco, robotaxi service has expanded to other parts of the Bay Area, including some locations on the Peninsula and the South Bay.

"Bringing the Waymo experience to San Francisco International Airport is about more than just a ride—it's about providing a safe, reliable, magical way for Bay Area residents and global visitors to connect with the places and people that matter most," said Tekedra Mawakana, the company's co-CEO.

Earlier this month, officials at San Jose Mineta International Airport gave the green light for Waymo operations to the terminal, becoming the first airport in California to authorize operations. Robotaxi service to SJC is expected to open to the public later this year after testing is conducted.

Officials did not provide specific date on when testing at SFO would begin.