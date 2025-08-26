Lyft, Uber and Waymo usher return of cars to San Francisco's Market Street after 5-year ban

Waymo robotaxis, along with select Lyft and Uber vehicles, began traveling on San Francisco's Market Street on Tuesday, marking a return of private vehicles to the city's historic downtown artery.

The cars are the first to be allowed on Market Street east of 10th Street since the city enacted a ban on private vehicles along the stretch in 2020 as part of the "Better Market Street" project that also widened sidewalks, created protected bike lanes, and improved transit infrastructure. Since then, only Muni vehicles, taxis, and commercial vehicles have been allowed to operate on Market.

Mayor Daniel Lurie announced the plan in April to allow Waymo autonomous car access, along with Lyft Black and Uber commercial black vehicles, for passenger trips on Market Street at designated pick-up and drop-off locations during designated off-peak hours as part of his plan to revitalize the city's downtown. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will evaluate the program, working with providers to review data, customer feedback and demand to adjust the service volume and hours.

The designated pick-up and drop-off locations are:

Market at Mason Street, in front of IKEA

Market at Sixth Street, southeast, in front of Blick

Market at Taylor Street, northeast, in front of Warfield

Market east of Jones Street, mid-block south, in front of Urban Alchemy

Market east of Jones Street, mid-block north, in front of Prism apartments

Market at Seventh Street, across from Proper Hotel

Market at Eighth Street, southeast, Trinity Place and Lighthouse for the Blind

Waymo will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., while the Lyft Black and Uber Black services will run during evening and overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"The Market Street corridor is key to our city's recovery, and by thoughtfully expanding transportation options, we are going to bring residents and visitors back to enjoy everything Market Street has to offer," said Lurie in a prepared statement last week. "With this new phase, we are identifying the tools to get people back to our theaters, hotels, and restaurants, and drive San Francisco's comeback."

"Market Street is one of the most vital corridors in San Francisco that we remain committed to. Keeping cyclists and pedestrians safe and ensuring Muni and emergency services run efficiently without disruption as we expand into this next phase is our priority," said Julie Kirschbaum, SFMTA Director of Transportation in a statement last week.

Market Street businesses have long clamored for a return to vehicular traffic on Market Street, saying it has hurt business and economic vitality in the Mid-Market area, especially since the pandemic. Meanwhile, bicycle and road safety advocates have championed the car-free arrangement, pointing to increased bike and transit use and a reduction in vehicle collisions.

"We want to see Market Street revitalized. We want to see downtown revitalized," said San Francisco Bicycle Coalition executive director Christopher White. "But we think that the way to do that is to make it a place that people have reasons to go, rather than making it a place for cars. Because increasing car traffic does not increase foot traffic."

Advocates with Keep Market Street Moving say the new vehicle access to Market Street also doesn't align with San Francisco values because it could make it more difficult for people to rely on public transportation. Taxi drivers, who have been allowed on Market Street since the car ban, are predictably against the change and say allowing premium ride-hailing services sends the wrong signal to downtown visitors.

"Promoting the use of Waymos and Uber Black and Lyft Black over the more affordable city-regulated taxicabs sends the message that low income, the disabled and seniors are not welcome downtown," San Francisco Taxi Alliance board member Barry Taranto told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Critics who seek to reverse Lurie's decision were scheduled to hold a protest on Market Street at 5 p.m. Tuesday.