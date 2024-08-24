Watch: Bay Area sideshow spectators creating rings of fire in intersections

Video: Sideshows throughout Bay Area, with 1 setting fire to intersection

Several sideshows happened throughout the East Bay overnight, with attendees at two creating a circle of fire in an intersection.

In Vallejo, a sideshow was held at the intersection of Lewis Brown Drive and BW Williams Drive. The sideshow happened just after midnight.

Police dispersed the crowd within an hour but not before attendees created a ring of fire in the intersection and stood inside while cars circled around them.

Spectators at a sideshow in Vallejo can be seen standing in a ring of fire in an intersection. CBS News Bay Area

The other sideshows happened in Crockett, Richmond and Oakland.

Another ring of fire was made at the sideshow in Oakland. That sideshow happened at the intersection of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue.

Attendees can be seen standing in a circle of fire at a sideshow in Oakland. CBS News Bay Area

Police quickly dispersed the sideshow after about 20 minutes.

Attending sideshows is illegal, and police often track down vehicles involved and impound them.