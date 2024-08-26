Vallejo police arrest 1, seize 10-foot python after laser pointed at CHP helicopter during sideshow

Wild night of fiery sideshows in Vallejo ends in death and injury

Wild night of fiery sideshows in Vallejo ends in death and injury

Wild night of fiery sideshows in Vallejo ends in death and injury

Vallejo police broke up a large sideshow Friday night, arresting one participant who pointed a laser at a CHP helicopter, citing at least three other participants and seizing a 10-foot python that was found in a suspect's car.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to calls for help breaking up a stunt driving event involving around 500 vehicles at Mare Island Way and Harbor Way about 11:12 p.m. Friday, Vallejo police said.

Personnel from the Solano County Sheriff's Office, and the American Canyon, Cal Maritime and Benicia police departments also responded to the scene.

The helicopter told officers on the ground that occupants of a 2007 Cadillac CT6 were pointing a laser at them while performing donuts in the roadway. The Cadillac then drove past police officers and shined the laser in their eyes, according to Vallejo police.

Officers attempted to stop the Cadillac, but the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The chase concluded in Hercules when all of the occupants bailed out of the vehicle, leaving an approximately 10-foot python inside, police said. All four suspects were apprehended.

The Cadillac driver was accused of multiple violations including felony evading. The three occupants received misdemeanor citations and were released.

The Cadillac was towed, and the python "was returned to its criminally charged owner," police said.

The incident happened only an hour before another Vallejo sideshow at the intersection of Lewis Brown Drive and BW Williams Drive just after midnight where participants lit a ring of fire with gasoline and stood inside it as drivers did donuts around the ring.

Police later confirmed that they were additionally investigating a deadly shooting in the area of the second sideshow. Authorities received a call about the shooting just after 12:40 a.m. Two witnesses reported hearing about 20 shots.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vallejo police are asking anyone with information about the case to give them a call at (707) 648-5427. Police said this was the 16th homicide in the city so far in 2024.