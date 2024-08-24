Vallejo police investigate fatal early-morning shooting on Saturday

VALLEJO -- A man died after he was found shot early Saturday morning in an unincorporated Vallejo neighborhood, police said.

Solano County sheriff deputies discovered the victim near Lewis Brown Road and B.W. Williams Drive sometime after midnight and attempted to provide medical aid while medical personnel were summoned but the man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene, according to Vallejo police.

Vallejo PD is conducting an investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jarrett Tonn at (707) 648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net.

This marks the year's 16th homicide in the city of Vallejo, police said.