San Francisco police impound 5 vehicles involved in chaotic Embarcadero sideshow

Five vehicles involved in sideshows earlier this summer have been located, seized and impounded for at least 30 days, San Francisco police said Friday.

The vehicles were involved in so-called sideshows about 2 a.m. on June 9. One, at Embarcadero and Washington, included a vehicle that was purposely set on fire, police said.

After widespread resident complaints about the incident as well as sideshows in the Mission District that happened the same night, San Francisco police chief William Scott insisted that his department would hold the participants accountable.

The seizure and impounding of the vehicles is the first enforcement action by authorities in connection with the incident. So far, there have not been any confirmed arrests in the sideshows.

With evidence collected by officers on scene, investigators followed up on the cases, and with the approval of a Superior Court Judge seized the vehicles and impounded them with a mandatory 30-day hold, police said.

The investigations into the events of June 9 are active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.