Watch Sylvan Esso and Poolside perform at Stern Grove

The Stern Grove Festival continues its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove this weekend, but you don't need a ticket to enjoy the music live Saturday afternoon.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer performances for 2024, including indie-rock headliners Tegan and Sara and Alex G, soul and funk favorites Chicano Batman and the Commodores, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock and more. This weekend's Big Picnic fundraising concerts -- the first time the festival has expanded its fundraising efforts to cover two afternoon shows -- will feature indie electronic acts Sylvan Esso and Poolside on Saturday.

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and stream online most of the season's concerts. That partnership has continued this summer. Information on how to watch is below. Please note: Sunday's Big Picnic concert with Chaka Khan and Steel Pulse will not be broadcast or livestreamed.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Sylvan Esso and Poolside

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.