Stern Grove Festival announces 2024 lineup featuring Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, Tegan & Sara, more

Organizers with the Stern Grove Festival on Friday announced the full schedule of summer concerts including funk icon Chaka Khan, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock, Canadian alt-pop duo Tegan & Sara, Latin soul band Chicano Batman and more.

The festival already announced last week that the San Francisco Symphony would be returning to the Grove for its traditional first weekend of July appearance, but did not announce the remaining acts for the 2024 schedule until Friday.

The festival made the announcement for its 87th season via social media Friday morning, posting the full schedule. The free festival concerts will take place on Sunday afternoons during the summer starting June 23 and running through August 25.

This year's lineup kicks off with Tegan & Sara for the season-opening concert and wraps up with the festival's fundraising Big Picnic, which will be expanded to two days. Khan will headline the Big Picnic's second-day finale (August 25), with English roots reggae band Steel Pulse as the opening act, while electropop duo Sylvan Esso and nu-disco/chillwave band Poolside will perform at Big Picnic day 1 (August 24).

In addition to the show by Hancock (August 11), Chicano Batman (June 30) and the San Francisco Symphony (July 7), other acts appearing include Motown funk/soul legends The Commodores (July 14), Jamaican-born musician and singer Masego (July 21), British electronic duo Franc Moody with like-minded Chicago-based pair Drama (July 28), lo-fi indie-pop artist Alex G (August 4) and iconic country-folk great Lucinda Williams (August 18).

The festival has overcome a series of hardships in recent years with the pandemic shutdown coming before catastrophic flooding from a burst water main in August of 2021 that led to the cancelation of that year's Big Picnic fundraiser with Tower of Power and Too $hort. Last year during one of the intense windstorms that plagued the Bay Area, a huge eucalyptus tree toppled onto the historic Trocadero Clubhouse in the Grove, severely damaging the landmark building.

More information about the Stern Grove Festival is available at the festival website.