How to watch Masego at the Stern Grove Festival

Oakland singer Satya to share stage with Masego at Stern Grove

The Stern Grove Festival continues its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Sunday, but you didn't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including funk icon Chaka Khan, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock and this weekend's headliner, singer and saxophonist Masego. He will be joined by local opening act Satya and DJ King Most.

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and stream online most of the season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Masego

• Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.