How to watch Masego at the Stern Grove Festival

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Oakland singer Satya to share stage with Masego at Stern Grove
Oakland singer Satya to share stage with Masego at Stern Grove 01:39

The Stern Grove Festival continues its 87th season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Grove Sunday, but you didn't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Back in May, Stern Grove Festival organizers announced the full schedule of summer concerts for 2024, including funk icon Chaka Khan, jazz keyboard legend Herbie Hancock and this weekend's headliner, singer and saxophonist Masego. He will be joined by local opening act Satya and DJ King Most.

Last year marked the first time CBS News Bay Area partnered with Stern Grove to broadcast and stream online most of the season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.  

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Masego

• Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

• Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX+ 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

