Warriors fans have high hopes for the season despite opening night loss to Phoenix

Golden State Warriors fans have high hopes for season even after opening game ends in loss

Golden State Warriors fans have high hopes for season even after opening game ends in loss

Golden State Warriors fans have high hopes for season even after opening game ends in loss

The Golden State Warriors' season opener against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center Tuesday evening was a nailbiter until the very end. It did not go in the way of Dubs fans, but they still had high hopes and expectations for the upcoming season.

It was a night of firsts. Chris Paul officially made his regular season debut in a Warriors uniform, and Kevin Durant played for the first time at Chase Center in front of fans since he left the franchise in 2019. Durant played at Chase Center in 2021 during the pandemic as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, but the game was played with no fans in attendance.

Once teammates. Forever family. pic.twitter.com/vmXBT4dhDN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2023

"It was a Warrior ride, but we'll come out on top," said fan Kelvin Alexander of Pittsburg. "Very entertaining, kept the crowd in it, we were in it the whole game."

Alexander and his friend Ernest East have been going to Warriors season openers and games for four decades. East wistfully recalled ticket prices in the early 1980s.

"Like $23 dollars, $20 dollars," he said.

Before the game, the Warriors, Nike, and Shoe Palace teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland to surprise some lucky students with CP3 Air Jordan1 Low sneakers, which he debuted during the game.

Kaylii Degray-Eddie said she was selected because of her good grades this year.

"It's super cool, I really like the shoes and I'm happy to be here," she said. "I'm super excited and I hope the Warriors win."

The kids were treated to the game and sat courtside during the warm-up. The limited edition shoes are called "Give Them Flowers."

"We wanted to give back to the community," said Shoe Palace president John Mersho of the company's San Jose roots. "We're from the community, and how we started is from the flea market from back in the day with my parents so for us, giving back to these kids matter, because that's who we were growing up."

In honor of the shoe's name, the students made bouquets of flowers to give to their parents or mentors.

"It's awesome, I'm excited about it, I'm excited about being here," said Kaylii's mother Krystal Degray.

Rapper and courtside regular E-40 is among those ready to see another Warriors championship run. On this night, the Dubs ultimately fell to the Suns 108-104.

"Just one out of many games, a small bump in a long road," said E-40. "I see the potential in a lot of them, what I'm loving is Kuminga and Moody right now. They're playing like young veterans."

Fans say the chemistry they witnessed between the rookies and the vets on the court was a promising sign.

As far as what the team missed Tuesday:

"A lot of shots, a lot of open shots, but it's the beginning of the year. As the year goes on those shots will start falling," said East.

"Draymond Green," added Alexander.

Green is currently out on an ankle injury. The Warriors next play the Kings in Sacramento on Friday.

