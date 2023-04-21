Warriors fans breathe collective sigh of relief after Game 3 playoff win

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dub Nation definitely came out to represent Thursday night at Chase Center. Fans were glued to the action on the court as the Warriors came away with a 114-97 must-win Game 3 playoff victory.

The win pulled Golden State to within a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 slated for Sunday at Chase Center where the Warriors were 33-8 in the regular season.

Cherie Foster was among the Warriors faithful.

"Ever since I stepped into Oracle Arena in Oakland, now Chase Center in San Francisco, I feel extreme joy and exuberance," Foster said. "Like honestly, this is my happy place."

To say Foster is a Warriors fan is an understatement. She considers Chase Center her home away from home but check out her house.

Guests can stay in the Warriors-themed bedroom and during the holidays, you can find a life size cut out of Steph Curry in her walk in shower along with other Warriors decorations.

warriors-fan home kpix

All to celebrate her favorite team.

"I always loved it but the team we have now," Foster said. "I think is a once in a lifetime very special opportunity and I don't take it for granted for a minute. I think something we're watching right now may never happen again."

Season ticket holder Cherie comes all the way up from Morgan Hill to watch the Dubs play alongside thousands of her closest friends.

Most were on the edge of their seats Thursday night as the Warriors desperately needed a win to stay in this series.

"Of course we were going to win," Fan Vernell Gomez said. "After what happened with Green, it just motivates the warriors to go out there and win. It was simply amazing."

"There was never a doubt what was happening tonight," Eric Mehrten added. "This is Steph Curry, this is Klay Thompson. Put some respect on these guys names. These are generational talents. We'll never see the likes of them ever in the NBA.

Cayden summed it up by saying, "Last season we were the underdogs and we win the championship. This is nothing new to us. This is the Bay Area, we're used to be underdogs. Warriors in 6. That's all I got to say. Warriors!"

The Warriors are still down 2-1 in this series but fans say with the group on the floor, repeating as champs is not out of reach.

"It goes back the we believe era," Foster said. "Like I believe. No one can tell me any different."