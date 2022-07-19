Walnut Creek may place sales tax measure to fund services on November ballot

WALNUT CREEK – The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will discuss placing a 10-year, half-cent sales tax on the November ballot to pay for "essential public services and facilities that maintain and protect our community's high quality of life," according to a staff report.

"Many city facilities that support the community's most valued programs and services are several decades old and nearing the end of their useful lifespans after constant use by tens of thousands of individuals and families," the report says.

"To fund these current and future needs, the city council is asked to consider placing a ten-year, (half) cent sales tax increase on the November 8, 2022 ballot for voter consideration."

In a sheet titled "City of Walnut Creek 2022 Local Revenue Feasibility Project" the city says its greatest needs include public safety, addressing homelessness, services for seniors and youth, COVD-19 response/economic recovery, and facility projects.

The half-cent sales tax would go to the city's general fund. City staff estimates the increase would cost the average Walnut Creek family approximately $10 per month. About 50 percent of the revenue generated by the tax would come from non-residents. It would rase about $11 million annually. All the money would stay in Walnut Creek to be used on city services and facilities.

The staff report says Walnut Creek current sale tax rate is 8.75 percent - the lowest of all Contra Costa County cities.

If the city decides to take the proposal to its voters, it must file the measure with the county registrar of voters by Aug. 12.

The Walnut Creek City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the council chamber at city hall, 1666 North Main Street in Walnut Creek. The meeting can be seen remotely on the city's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/cityofwalnutcreek or at https://www.walnut-creek.org/government/public-meeting-agendas-and-videos.