VP Harris supporters react to debate at Redwood City watch party

San Mateo County Kamala Harris supporters gathered in Redwood City to watch the debate, and it was a night many said they were nervous about, but one that at the end they say they walked out feeling confident.

Shikha Hamilton said she met Kamala Harris back in 2009 and believed right then that Harris had what it takes to reach the country's highest office.

"I knew she would be president one day because she was brilliant. Not about, forget about that she's a woman and a woman of color, but she is brilliant," said Hamilton.

Ever since that day, Shikha has volunteered for every single one of Harris's campaigns. So of course, on this highly anticipated night, she knew she had to help organize a debate watch party.

"It will mean a lot for women all over the country and I think the world to see that her qualifications rise above everything else," said Hamilton.

Shikha and dozens of other Harris supporters packed into Domini Hoskins Black History Museum for the 90-minute debate.

When the clock hit zero, most said they thought Harris hit it out of the park.

"I thought it was interesting, you know it really shows Trump can't win, like he's not a good president here," said Ryan Hecht, a high school student from San Mateo.

"I think that it would be wonderful for people to attach themselves to her because she is more like our family member, our neighbor and people that we really care about, and it would be a shame if someone who has so much anger and relies so much on negativity would have people's trust," said Diana Reddy, a Harris supporter.

Shikha told KPIX she too was proud of Harris's performance.

She believes the woman she first met all those years ago met the moment and even exceeded expectations.

"I was very nervous tonight only because of the immense pressure that was on her, but she's proven that she's ready to be president hands down, hands down she won this debate," said Hamilton.