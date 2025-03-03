Vigil against hate held in Berkeley after anti-Muslim graffiti at business

Vigil against hate held in Berkeley after business vandalized with graffiti

Pro-Palestinian activists held a vigil against hate Monday evening after a Berkeley business was vandalized with anti-Muslim graffiti over the weekend.

City officials says Berkeley Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

It happened Saturday morning at Berkeley Community Physical Therapy. On Monday, owner Negeen Mosaed was still trying to clean up.

"The gold paint is still kinda there because it was really hard to get off," said Mosaed, pointing to the front door.

The paint on the door said "F- Islam".

Mosaed is an Iranian American and a Muslim. The vandalism happened on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"I called the police and as soon as the police got here they said, 'This is a hate crime,'" said Mosaed.

But she said this isn't the first time her business has been targeted. It's the fourth in about a year.

During the prior incidents, pro-Palestine ceasefire posters were targeted.

"It was this poster that was in this window right here, and it was scratched out with black spray paint," she said, holding a poster that says "ceasefire" on it with a drawing of a crying child. "I called police and reported this vandalism, and I said I think it's a hate crime, and they didn't think it was a hate crime."

Mosaed said this is the first time police are considering one of the incidents a hate crime. City Council member for the district, Igor Tregub, is also getting involved.

"Hate is not a Berkeley value," said Tregub.

He wants to see the person responsible held accountable.

"We'll absolutely be doing everything that is in my power to see to it that the perpetrator who did this is found and brought to justice," said Trebug.

Still, Mosaed wants to see the city do even more to denounce hate. She said being a Muslim in America, she's experienced hate in the past, and this continuing to happen is becoming distressing.

"This incident makes me remember that because it's a passed trauma that I lived through and there is a lot of discrimination and hate in our society," said Mosaed.

The other three incidents happened between March and June of 2024.

Mosaed is trying to remain hopeful that this will be the last time her business is targeted.