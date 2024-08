Wild night of fiery sideshows in Vallejo ends in death and injury One person was killed and at least one other injured following a sideshow overnight in Vallejo. Da Lin reports. (8-24-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv