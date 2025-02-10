3 pounds of cocaine, guns seized from Vallejo home, arrest made

Authorities in the North Bay said they seized three pounds of cocaine and multiple weapons from a Vallejo home and made an arrest, following an investigation that stemmed from traffic stop last month.

According to the Napa County Sheriff's office, police conducting a drunk driving patrol in Napa stopped a Vallejo man for speeding. Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Collins of Vallejo, was in possession of seven baggies, each containing a gram of suspected cocaine.

The discovery prompted an investigation by the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, a multi-agency task force targeting drug trafficking and human trafficking.

On Feb. 4, the task force served a warrant at Collins' home. Authorities said they seized three pounds of cocaine along with MDMA powder and psilocybin mushrooms, along with packing materials, scales, cash and a money counter.

Five firearms were also seized, according to authorities, including multiple high-capacity magazines.

The sheriff's office said Monday that Collins is being charged in both Napa and Solano counties.

Anyone who may have information about this case or who may have information about drug or human trafficking is asked to contact the bureau at 707-253-4458.