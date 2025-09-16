Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Vallejo neighborhood

Police in Vallejo have launched a homicide investigation after a man in a vehicle parked in a residential area was found fatally shot Monday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the patrol division were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street, between Main Street and Sonoma Boulevard, on reports of an unresponsive male inside the vehicle. Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Sheriff's Coroner's Office.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the male had sustained at least one gunshot wound while seated inside the vehicle. The circumstances and motive of the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Zach Horton at (707) 648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net.

Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 800-488-9383.