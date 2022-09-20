30-year-old fatally shot in Vallejo; city's 20th homicide of the year

VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo are investigating the city's 20th homicide this year, the department announced on Monday.

Officers responded at 11:47 a.m. to the 2600 block of Solano Avenue after getting reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact Officer Bill Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or Officer Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533.