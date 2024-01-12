18-year-old shot by American Canyon police after pursuit into Vallejo expected to survive

VALLEJO – An 18-year-old man shot by American Canyon police after a pursuit into Vallejo on Thursday is expected to survive.

The man was a passenger in a car that allegedly fled a traffic stop on state Highway 29 in American Canyon a little after 3:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

He was shot by an officer after the driver allegedly led police on a chase into Vallejo, where the car "became disabled" near Souza Way and Gateway Drive, after which both he and the driver allegedly ran from the scene while armed with handguns, prosecutors said.

Investigators didn't say why the officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

The driver was found shortly afterward and arrested, prosecutors said. The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.