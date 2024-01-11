Watch CBS News
Multiple agencies swarm Vallejo neighborhood for investigation

Multiple law enforcement agencies blocked off part of a neighborhood in Vallejo late Thursday afternoon, with intense police activity surrounding an unconfirmed incident. 

While authorities have released no information regarding what happened, chopper video of the area of Souza Way and Cronin Drive revealed a number of law enforcement units including members of Vallejo police and the Napa County Sheriff's office. 

The investigation was focused on a sedan with some damage to the side that had apparently smashed into a fence outside a residence. Vallejo city officials said that the Napa County Sheriff's office was the lead agency for the investigation, but had no other information.

CBS News Bay Area is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as details become available.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 7:38 PM PST

