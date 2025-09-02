Valkyries playing Liberty for the last time this season. Here's how to watch

Watch: A behind-the-scenes look at a Golden State Valkyries broadcast on KPIX

The Golden State Valkyries will be taking on the New York Liberty Tuesday night as they fight to avoid a season series sweep.

Although they have lost the three previous match-ups, Golden State has progressively gotten the scoreline closer and closer.

In their first game against the Liberty on May 27, they lost 95-67, then 82-77, and on June 25, they lost by only three points, 81-78.

The game will be at Ballhalla, where they have a winning 12-7 record.

Golden State's starting lineup is projected to be Iliana Rupert, Temi Fagbenle, Janelle Salaun, Veronica Burton and Kaila Charles.

In their most recent game against the Fever, Rupert led the team with 21 points, and Burton led in assists with 13.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. Liberty

How: Local TV KPIX+44

When: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at 7 p.m.