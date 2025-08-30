Watch CBS News
Sports

Valkyries playing back-to-back games against Mystics, Fever. Here's how to watch

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Watch: A behind-the-scenes look at a Golden State Valkyries broadcast on KPIX
Watch: A behind-the-scenes look at a Golden State Valkyries broadcast on KPIX 07:14

The Golden State Valkyries will kick off back-to-back games this weekend by playing the Washington Mystics on Saturday at Ballhalla.

It'll be the fourth and final time the two teams meet this season, and the Valkyries will have the chance to sweep the season series against the Mystics.

Golden State has won the three previous match-ups. The games were close, however, with the previous scorelines being 88-83, 68-67 and 76-74.

Not only will Saturday be the first of two weekend games, it's the beginning of a five-game home stretch for the Valkyries. For their second game on Sunday, they'll take on the Indiana Fever.

Golden State came away with the wins in both their previous games against the Fever, 80-61 and 88-77.

How to watch Valkyries vs. Mystics

  • How: Local TV KPIX+44
  • When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

How to watch Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever

  • How: Local TV KPIX 5
  • When: 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025
Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue