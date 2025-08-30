Valkyries playing back-to-back games against Mystics, Fever. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries will kick off back-to-back games this weekend by playing the Washington Mystics on Saturday at Ballhalla.

It'll be the fourth and final time the two teams meet this season, and the Valkyries will have the chance to sweep the season series against the Mystics.

Golden State has won the three previous match-ups. The games were close, however, with the previous scorelines being 88-83, 68-67 and 76-74.

Not only will Saturday be the first of two weekend games, it's the beginning of a five-game home stretch for the Valkyries. For their second game on Sunday, they'll take on the Indiana Fever.

Golden State came away with the wins in both their previous games against the Fever, 80-61 and 88-77.

How to watch Valkyries vs. Mystics

How: Local TV KPIX+44

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

How to watch Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever

How: Local TV KPIX 5

When: 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025