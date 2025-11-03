Watch CBS News
Community

Vaillancourt Fountain at San Francisco Embarcadero Plaza will be removed

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The San Francisco Arts Commission on Monday voted in favor of removing the Vaillancourt Fountain, which has been in the Embarcadero since the 1970s.

It passed with eight votes in favor and five no votes.

In 2024, San Francisco Recreation and Parks announced the Embarcadero Plaza Renovation Project, which would tear down the structure for a new waterfront park.

Then, this summer, a city report concluded it had asbestos, lead and was not ADA-compliant, and it stated that the fountain's crumbling condition was a public safety issue.  According to San Francisco Recreation and Parks, it'll cost about $2.68 million to remove but about $29 million to renovate.

Once removed, the fountain will be stored, and the extent of its deterioration will be investigated.

What will happen to it after that is not yet decided, with restoration, repurposing or repair being a few of the possibilities mentioned at the commission's meeting.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue