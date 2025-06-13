San Francisco's historic Vaillancourt Fountain fenced off with future threatened

The Vaillancourt Fountain, sitting in the heart of San Francisco's Embarcadero Plaza, has long divided opinion. It's a decades-long battle to either tear it down or preserve the historic gathering place.

This week, city workers have begun to fence it off, marking the latest twist.

Some are rallying to save what they call the "mecca" of skateboarding.

To some, it's an eyesore, concrete blocks jutting in every direction. To others like Ted Barrow, it's a masterpiece.

"This is incredible. There's no other fountain anywhere in the world that looks like this," said Barrow.

Barrow can't ride these days because of an injury, but speaks intimately of what he sees as an iconic landmark for the sport. Each chip on the brick plaza has a story.

"All these thousands of pock marks come from the side of a skateboard," said Barrow.

The Vaillancourt Fountain has been a gathering space for activists, artists, and more at the Embarcadero Plaza since 1971.

City workers began fencing off the area this week. With redevelopment plans threatening its future, advocates from preservation communities are coming together.

"It's amazing that it is still here and we wanna fight to keep it here," said Barrow.

"I think it needs to be kept, the awesomeness. It would be a shame to lose it because it's got so much history," said skater Morris Beckett, who's visiting from out of town.

A new report commissioned by the city concluded the structure contains asbestos and lead, and that its crumbling condition is a public safety issue.

"The structure is unstable hazardous materials are present and we just can't allow public access to a space that poses a safety risk," said San Francisco Recreation and Parks Spokesperson Tamara Aparton.

Designed by artist Armand Vaillancourt, the fountain was meant to challenge convention.

Barrow is not just a late-40s skateboarder reminiscing and trying to hold onto the past. He also has a Ph.D in art history.

"We as a people suffer. When you destroy art, you deprive the audience and the public of being challenged. This is a very challenging dynamic. It's rough, it's unapologetic," said Barrow.

As city planners eye changes to the plaza, supporters fear its days may be numbered.

"As a Skateboarder, a big part of what I love about San Francisco will be deeply changed if this is gone," said Barrow.

For now, they'll keep riding and hoping this part of their history is preserved.

There will be at least one public hearing.

City officials say they are finalizing plans but that it will be held sometime in July.

It's unclear when a final decision by the San Francisco Arts Commission will be made.