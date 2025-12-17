Woman accused of shooting San Ramon teen also faces stalking, criminal threat charges

A Union City woman accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy is also suspected of making criminal threats and stalking another person, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

On Nov. 23, San Ramon police responded to a shooting in the city, near Bollinger Canyon and Talavera Drive. When they arrived, they found a teen who had been shot once in the upper shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and released shortly after being transported.

The following day, police announced they arrested 40-year-old Xiaojie Zhang on a $1 million Ramey Warrant for attempted homicide.

Police said Zhang and the victim are known to each other, but they would not be commenting on the nature of their relationship to protect the family and the victim's privacy.

She was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. The DA said she also pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse, criminal threats and two charges of stalking.

The attempted murder, child abuse, and one stalking charge are in connection to the injured teen, the criminal complaint states. The other stalking charge and the criminal threats charge are in connection to a different victim, whose identity was kept confidential.

Due to a gun allegedly being used, there are enhancements connected to the charges involving the injured teen.

In total, she faces five felony charges, and she is still being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on a $1,675,000 bond.

A date for her hearing has not been set as she waived her right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days of being charged, the DA said.