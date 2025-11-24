Watch CBS News
San Ramon police arrest woman suspected of shooting 17-year-old boy

Jose Fabian
San Ramon police on Monday said a woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near Bollinger Canyon and Talavera Drive. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found the teen injured with a single gunshot wound, and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said investigators identified 40-year-old Xiaojie Zhang, a Union City resident, as a suspect. She was arrested at her home on a $1 million Ramey warrant and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted homicide.

According to police, they found two guns in her home during a search.

Police said Zhang and the teen know each other, and that they will not be saying what their relationship is in order to protect the family and the teen's privacy. 

