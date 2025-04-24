Man facing hate crime charge following Bay Area rampage involving stolen truck

A man is facing multiple charges, including a felony hate crime charge, following an alleged violent rampage involving a stolen truck in Union City last week, Alameda County prosecutors said.

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson's office announced 32-year-old Rohan Sharma was arraigned Tuesday. Sharma has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime, elder abuse, resisting arrest and unlawful taking of a vehicle, along with misdemeanor assault.

According to prosecutors, Sharma stolen a water truck on Friday and used the vehicle along with a hand tool to assault an elderly victim. During the assault, Sharma allegedly made hateful statements about the victim's race or ethnicity.

Prosecutors said Sharma also rammed the truck into several building and parked cars while trying to escape. After Union City Police arrived, Sharma allegedly used the truck to strike officers and their vehicles.

"This assault against members of the Union City Police Department and an elderly member of our community is very disturbing," Jones Dickson said in a statement. "We are thankful that the victims did not suffer more serious injuries and that no officers were injured."

The DA went on to say, "Hate-based violence and violence against police officers will not be tolerated in Alameda County and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

According to jail records, Sharma remains in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.