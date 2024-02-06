Union City police identify suspects who were found dead after shooting of Alameda County deputy

Union City police identified the two people who were suspected of shooting at an Alameda County deputy and later found dead from an apparent murder-suicide.

They were identified as 56-year-old Michael Dorthick and 54-year-old Lizzette Chan. Police believe they were in some sort of relationship.

On Jan. 24, an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy was serving an eviction notice in Union City when he was shot — His injury was not life-threatening.

A standoff ensued in the area of the 33000 block of Dowe Avenue, and after several hours, law enforcement entered the location with a search warrant.

Inside the warehouse, they found a man and woman, believed to have been living there, dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, the eviction notice was issued over non-payment of rent. The warehouse appeared to have been converted into a live-work space.