Union City police find two suspects believed responsible for deputy shooting dead in warehouse

Police in Union City on Thursday said the two suspects they believe shot an Alameda County sheriff's deputy when he served an eviction notice Wednesday afternoon died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in a warehouse where authorities engaged in an hours-long standoff.

The incident started at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when Alameda County deputies in the area of 33000 block of Dowe Avenue serving an eviction notice and someone opened fire on them. One deputy was injured in the shooting. A source told KPIX the deputy's arm was broken in the shooting and required surgery, but he is expected to survive.

Police from multiple agencies responded to the scene and engaged the individuals involved in a standoff that lasted until early Thursday morning. Union City police lifted the lockdown of the area at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, saying the police activity in the area was "resolved" and that there was no longer a danger to the public. However the message did not specify that the suspect was in custody.

In their update, police said the department obtained search warrants for the location. After attempting contact with the suspects at the location for several hours, UCPD SWAT operators entered and found two deceased individuals.

"It is believed that these two individuals are responsible for the shooting of the ACSO deputy," the statement said. "The two deceased individuals appeared to have sustained self-inflicted gun-shot wounds and no other suspects or victims were located inside."

The identities of the two subjects are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.