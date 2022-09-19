Police: Assault near UC Berkeley campus may be anti-Asian hate crime

BERKELEY – The University of California, Berkeley police have launched a hate crime investigation into an aggravated assault that took place near campus Monday morning.

According to a police statement, the attack took place around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Durant Avenue and Ellsworth Street, about a block south of the main campus. Police said an unknown suspect attempted to attack the victim using several rocks.

The suspect was not arrested. Additional information about the suspect was not immediately available.

Police said Monday afternoon that based on information provided in the initial report, the incident is believed to be an anti-Asian hate crime.

"UCPD recognizes and places a high priority on the rights of all individuals guaranteed under state and federal law. The commission of a hate crime is a serious offense, which will not be tolerated," the department said in a statement.

Police are urging witnesses to the incident are being asked to report information by calling UCPD at 510-642-6760, referring to case no. 22-02192.