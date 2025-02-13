Watch CBS News
Three small earthquakes near Hayward rattle East Bay residents

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed three small earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes ranging from 3.2 to 3.7 hit in the East Bay Thursday.

There was a pair of earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 3.2 and 3.4 that hit near the East Bay city late Thursday morning, followed by a third slightly stronger quake just before 2 p.m.

According to the USGS report, the first magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred at around 11:52 a.m. about a mile and a quarter east of Hayward. The second earthquake happened about two minutes later and was slightly weaker at magnitude 3.2.

The temblors had a depth of just under four miles and were felt by over 2,200 people, according to the USGS. The quakes occurred near the Hayward Fault, according to the USGS and were felt as far away as San Francisco and Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The USGS earthquake tracker website also reported a third earthquake of magnitude 2.7 much earlier Thursday morning at around 5:03 a.m. that also happened in the same general area.

So far, there have been no reports of damage.

