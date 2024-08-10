Titans beat 49ers 17-13 in preseason opener

NASHVILLE -- Will Levis led touchdown drives on both his series and the Tennessee Titans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-13 on Saturday night in the teams' preseason opener.

Levis, who worked in the offseason to learn new coach Brian Callahan's system, completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards, and capped the Titans' opening drive by scoring on a quarterback sneak.

The 49ers opened the game, going 74 yards in 11 plays with Jordan Mason scoring from 4 yards out. Brandon Allen started at quarterback for the 49ers, who did not play starter Brock Purdy nor any of their first-team skill-position players on offense.

Tennessee answered with a big assist from special teams. On their first return using the NFL's new kickoff rule, Kearis Jackson broke free through the center of the line for a 63-yard return. The 49ers were penalized 15 yards for sideline interference, setting the Titans up at the San Francisco 15. It took seven plays, and a 49ers defensive holding penalty, before Levis scored Tennessee's first touchdown on a 1-yard sneak.

After forcing a punt by San Francisco on the next series, the Titans got the football back, and Levis directed a longer scoring drive, taking the Titans 64 yards in seven plays. Levis hit Calvin Ridley for a 22-yard catch and run on third down to get the drive going. Later, newcomer Tony Pollard added runs of 8 and 24 yards on the drive that was capped by Tyjae Spears' 4-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.

Third-string quarterback Malik Willis directed a scoring drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in 34-yard field goal by rookie Brandon Narveson.

The 49ers answered with a touchdown drive that ended with Joshua Dobb's 6-yard run into the end zone. The 49ers went for two, but were unsuccessful.

MAKING AN IMPACT

Titans backup linebacker Chance Campbell, whose play has been limited to just four games in two years due to injuries, had a big first half with a sack, three other tackles and a special teams hit. He also intercepted a Hail Mary from Dobbs on the final play of the game.

Also, backup defensive tackle Keondre Coleman had a sack and a forced fumble for Tennessee.

HOMECOMING

With Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell not playing in the game for the 49ers, Mason used the game against the Titans as a nice homecoming. Mason, who played high school football at Gallatin High, about 25 miles north of Nashville, rushed six times for 34 yards for the 49ers in the first quarter, including the touchdown run that gave San Francisco the 7-0 lead.

NEW LOOK TITANS

The Titans' switch from a run-based offense that featured Derrick Henry for the past several seasons to a pass-friendly system was evident on the stat sheet.

The Titans threw the football 29 times, completing 19 for 198 yards between quarterbacks Levis, Rudolph and Willis.

More importantly for the Titans, the offensive line held up well. Tennessee's only sack allowed came when Willis attempted to scramble and was stopped for a one-yard loss by Kalia Davis. The offensive line yielded 64 sacks last season and was a point of emphasis in the off-season with the hiring of head coach Brian Callahan's father, Bill, for that role.

STANDING STRONG

The 49ers twice stuffed the Titans on fourth-and-1 plays to end Tennessee drives. The first one came on a replay challenge that overturned a run by Hassan Haskins that would have set up first-and-goal at the 1. That came in the second quarter on Rudolph's first series at quarterback, guiding the Titans second-team offense.

The second stop came just across midfield when the Niners stuffed running back Jabari Small at the San Francisco 49 with 4:32 left to play in the game.