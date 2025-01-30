Third suspect arrested in Pleasant Hill shootout that killed cannabis worker last year

Police this week arrested the third and final suspect in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a cannabis industry worker in Pleasant Hill last year that led to a shootout and the deaths of the worker and one of the gunmen.

Pleasant Hill shooting victim transported KPIX

The Pleasant Hill Police Department posted a press release detailing the latest arrest on the department's Facebook page Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, on Tuesday, police investigators assisted United States Marshals in the arrest of 20-year-old Richmond resident Amir Shaw for his role in the deadly attempted armed robbery on Twinbridge Circle on March 19, 2024. Police said Shaw was attempting to leave Richmond when authorities were able to take him into custody peacefully.

The shooting happened at the Wood Creek apartment complex in Pleasant Hill. According to Pleasant Hill police, the targeted victims -- 63-year-old Peter Popovich -- was delivering cannabis packaging materials to various cannabis distributors when the four suspects tried to rob him as he stood near his van parked on Twinbridge Circle.

Popovich was armed and exchanged gunfire with the robbers, police said. He and one of the robbery suspects, 21-year-old San Leandro resident Trevon Davis, were shot multiple times. The other suspects fled the scene.

Both Popovich and Davis were taken to a hospital; Popovich died of his injuries later that day and Davis died the next day. Popovich had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon issued by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, police said.

A month after the shootout, police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting in Sacramento with the help of Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies. 18-year-old Joe Washington Jr. and 20-year-old Money Green, both of Richmond, remain in custody, police said.

Shaw was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail. Pleasant Hill police thanked the U.S. Marshals and Richmond police for their assistance in making the final arrest in the months-long investigation.