2nd person dies in Pleasant Hill shooting; suspected in armed robbery of cannabis worker

Police in Pleasant Hill on Wednesday announced that the second person injured in Tuesday's shooting at a condominium complex has died and was a suspect in an attempted robbery that ended in homicide.

Pleasant Hill armed robbery and homicide investigation. KPIX

The Pleasant Hill Police Department issued a press release identifying the two people who were fatally shot in the incident and providing more details surrounding the shooting. The two people who died were identified as 63-year-old male Pleasant Hill resident Peter Popovich -- the apparent target in the attempted robbery who died on Tuesday -- and 21-year-old San Pablo resident Trevon Davis, who police confirmed had died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The investigation by Pleasant Hill police determined that Popovich and Davis did not know one another. Police discovered that the victim Popovich worked in the legal cannabis industry for a company that sells packaging materials for the legal distribution and sales of cannabis. Earlier Tuesday, Popovich had been working in his capacity as a delivery driver, dropping off packaging materials to multiple Bay Area cannabis distributors.

Police said that the evidence in the investigation indicated that Popovich was targeted for armed robbery by Davis and at least one other suspect while the victim was standing near his van while it was parked on Twinbridge Circle Tuesday afternoon. Police said both Popovich and the suspects were armed and exchanged gunfire during the armed robbery attempt. During the shootout, police said both Popovich and Davis were shot multiple times.

Police said at least one other suspect immediately fled the scene after the shooting. The suspect has not been identified and no arrest has been made, according to authorities. Pleasant Hill police also determined that Popovich had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon issued to him by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and that used his own firearm during the exchange of gunfire. That firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police said that during the initial investigation, witnesses said they heard the shooting and then saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, but police currently have no information to share regarding the suspect vehicle. The case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information related to the crime is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.