Suspects in Pleasant Hill shootout that killed cannabis worker arrested in Sacramento

Police arrested two people in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a cannabis industry worker in Pleasant Hill last month that led to a shootout and the deaths of the worker and one of the gunmen.

Pleasant Hill police said in a press statement that investigators obtained arrest warrants for 18-year-old Joe Washington Jr. and 20-year-old Money Green, both from Richmond. The two were located in Sacramento and arrested with the help of Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies, police said.

Both were booked into the Contra Costa County jail in Martinez.

Scene of a deadly shooting at Twinbridge Circle in Pleasant Hill on March 19, 2024. CBS

The shooting happened on March 19 at the Wood Creek apartment complex just west of the Highway 680/242 interchange in Pleasant Hill. Police said 63-year-old Peter Popovich was delivering cannabis packaging materials to various cannabis distributors when he was targeted for robbery; he was standing near his van parked on Twinbridge Circle when the robbers accosted him.

Police said Popovich was armed and exchanged gunfire with the robbers, police said. He and one of the suspects, 21-year-old Trevon Davis of San Leandro, were shot multiple times. The other suspects fled.

Both Popovich and Davis were taken to a hospital; Popovich died of his injuries later that day and Davis died the next day. Popovich had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon issued by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, police said.

Pleasant Hill police said investigators were still speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence in the case. The department urged anyone with information about the case, or who has photo or video surveillance evidence, to contact its Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.