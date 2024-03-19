1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Pleasant Hill condominium complex

One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting outside a condominium complex in Pleasant Hill Tuesday.

Pleasant Hill police said the shooting happened in the area of Twinbridge Circle near Longbrook Way, just west of Interstate Highway 680 near the Walnut Creek city limit. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said units were at 313 Twinbridge Circle in response to a call reporting a shooting with injuries.

Witnesses told police they reported hearing multiple gunshots and when police and medical personnel responded they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where one victim, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced dead. The second man was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Pleasant Hill shooting victim transported KPIX

Aerial video from the scene showed multiple police units at the complex and police tape cordoning off at least one of the residences at the complex.

An adult male suspect was outstanding but police provided no additional information on the suspect or motive. The victims were not immediately identified.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at (925) 288-4630.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.