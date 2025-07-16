Tickets for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" on sale a year in advance for IMAX 70mm screenings
Tickets for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" in IMAX 70mm are on sale a year in advance, and seats for the first showings are already filling up.
On Wednesday, IMAX announced that tickets for the first IMAX 70mm screenings were going on sale. The tickets are for showings on July 16-19, 2026.
The Bay Area has two theaters where tickets are on sale: AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco and Regal Hacienda Crossings in Dublin. The showtimes are at 2 p.m. on July 16, 2026, and 7 p.m. July 17-19, 2026, for both theaters.
As of Wednesday night, only the front two rows had seats remaining for the Thursday showing at the Metreon. The Regal Hacienda Crossing had about three rows left. Seats for the other showings were also being bought up.
Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are among the cast in Nolan's film.
IMAX listed all the US locations where advanced tickets will be sold for the IMAX 70mm screenings.
California
- Los Angeles, CA - TCL Chinese Theatres
- Los Angeles, CA - Regal Edwards Ontario Palace Stadium
- Los Angeles, CA - Regal Irvine Spectrum
- Los Angeles, CA - Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood
- Sacramento, CA - Esquire IMAX
- San Francisco, CA - AMC Metreon 16
- Dublin, CA - Regal Hacienda Crossings
Arizona
Phoenix, AZ - Harkins Arizona Mills
Florida
Fort Lauderdale, FL - AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science
Georgia
Atlanta, GA - Regal Mall of Georgia
Indiana
Indianapolis, IN - IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum
Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI - Celebration Cinema GR North
New York
New York, NY - AMC Lincoln Square 13
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - Regal UA King of Prussia
Tennessee
Nashville, TN - Regal Opry Mills
Texas
Dallas, TX - Cinemark Dallas XD & IMAX