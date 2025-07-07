Bay Area family reported among those missing in catastrophic Texas floods

At least 90 people dead in Texas floods, search for survivors continues

A Bay Area family is believed to be among those missing in the catastrophic floods in Texas that have killed dozens of people.

A vigil was held last night in Kentfield for Marin County residents Mark and Sara Walker, and their 14-year-old son Johnny, missing in Texas Hill Country after the Guadalupe River swelled to the height of a two-story building on Friday, devastating communities along its banks.

The couple's 16-year-old daughter Ellie was rescued at a summer camp, the Press Democrat reported.

People attend a vigil for Mark, Sara and Johnny Walker at Bacich Elementary School in Kentfield, July 6, 2025. KPIX

At least 95 people have died and dozens were still missing as of Monday morning, with most of the deaths occurring in Kerr County. The Walker family was last seen in the Hunt community, according to the Kerr County Lead.

On Sunday evening, friends of the Walker family and community members gathered on a baseball field at Bacich Elementary School in Kentfield. The Press Democrat reported Ellie is a student at Marin Catholic High School, where Johnny was enrolled as an incoming freshman.

"At the request of the Walker family, we are declining to comment at this time. Please know that Marin Catholic will be holding a prayer service on our campus for the family in the St. Francis Chapel on Tuesday, July 8 at 6 pm," said a Marin Catholic spokesperson in a statement to CBS News Bay Area.

Mark Walker is listed as a coach for the Ross Valley Little League 12-year-old All-Stars. League president Seton McAndrews sent a statement to CBS News Bay Area, saying, "At this time, Ross Valley Little League is not making any public comments as we continue to focus on supporting our community and the Walker family privately."

Of those killed in the devastating floods so far include 48 adults and 27 children. Camp Mystic, located along the river in Hunt, Texas, confirmed Monday that at least 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," the camp said in a statement. "We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level."

At least 13 others have been confirmed dead in different parts of Texas. Travis County, which includes the capital city of Austin, has confirmed at least seven deaths. At least four people were confirmed dead in Burnet County, according to the sheriff's office. Kendall County officials confirmed six deaths as of Monday, while two deaths were confirmed in Williamson County

More than two dozen people were still missing as of Monday afternoon.