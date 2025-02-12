Suspects in San Francisco Mission parklet crash face dozens of charges

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Wednesday announced over two dozen charges being brought against the two suspects who allegedly crashed into a Mission sports bar during a police pursuit Sunday, injuring six people.

The two suspects involved in the stolen vehicle police pursuit were previously identified as 27-year-old San Francisco resident Taylor Ross -- who was allegedly driving the car -- and 29-year-old Bay Point resident Eureeka Abrams, who was a passenger.

The press release issued Wednesday by the DA's office confirmed that police spotted the stolen vehicle near the Stonestown Galleria allegedly being driven by Ross on Winston Drive, with Abrams was allegedly sitting in the passenger seat and an unknown third female passenger was sitting in the back seat.

Officers attempted to conduct a car stop, but Ross refused to pull over and instead allegedly fled from police at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic and driving on Muni train tracks. Ross eventually got onto I-280 before exiting at San Jose Ave. Ross continued to evade officers while allegedly driving recklessly on Mission St., the release said. She allegedly drove onto the sidewalk, hit a truck's passenger side mirror, struck a traffic light and a second vehicle before she drove on the opposite lane of traffic on the 3200 block of 24th St. and crashing into the parklet outside the Napper Tandy sports bar.

Napper Tandy parklet crash after police pursuit CBS News Bay Area

The parklet was destroyed by the impact and the collision injured multiple people were injured. Following the collision, Ross, Abrams and the third unidentified female got out of the vehicle and allegedly fled the scene. Officers eventually took Ross and Abrams into custody.

Ross is facing over two dozen charges, including seven counts of evading an officer causing injury or death, seven counts of hit and run resulting in injury, three counts of hit and run resulting in property damage and three counts of resisting, obstructing, delaying a peace officer along with individual counts of evading by driving opposite of traffic, reckless driving, theft of a vehicle and receiving stolen property. Abrams is charged with two counts of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer.

"What should have been a routine felony vehicle stop escalated into Ms. Ross and Ms. Abram's putting innocent lives at risk due to their actions," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in the release. She also thanked the officers who made the arrest as well as the paramedics and San Francisco General Hospital staff who treated the injured.

Some residents and officials questioned the safety of the police pursuit continuing into the densely populated residential Mission neighborhood.

"My office will now do everything we can to ensure that Ms. Ross and Ms. Abrams are held accountable and that there are consequences for their futile effort to evade the law that put countless lives in danger," she added.

Jenkins said Ross and Abrams are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice. The DA's office has moved to detain Ross pending her trial because of the public safety risk she poses.

While charges have been filed, the case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.