Pursuit ends when suspects crash into San Francisco parklet, injuring 6 people, police say

Pursuit ends when vehicle crashes into parklet in San Francisco

Pursuit ends when vehicle crashes into parklet in San Francisco

Pursuit ends when vehicle crashes into parklet in San Francisco

Six people were rushed to the hospital and two suspects have been arrested after a pursuit ended when the suspects crashed into a parklet in San Francisco's Mission District Sunday afternoon, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers tried to stop a wanted vehicle in the area of Buckingham Way and Winston Drive just after 3 p.m.

However, officers said the suspects took off from the scene and a pursuit ensued. Police said the suspects then crashed into a parklet at The Napper Tandy Irish sports bar and restaurant around 3:30 p.m. in the Mission District, near 24th and Van Ness Avenue.

Several people in the parklet were struck and six people were injured and taken to the hospital.

The San Francisco Fire Department said four people have moderate injuries and two have critical injuries. However, the police department said the injuries were not life-threatening and they are recovering.

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder posted on X that a mother and her child were among the six people injured.

"Thankfully all seem to be okay," Fielder said. "A miracle."

Police said two women were arrested. They have not been identified.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted on X urging people to avoid the area and expect delays.