Suspected Alameda High campus intruder charged with child molestation, battery

ALAMEDA – A man arrested following a breach of the Alameda High School campus last week is facing multiple charges, including child molestation and battery, prosecutors said.

On Monday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed charges against 27-year-old Hoan Hong Troung, in connection with the December 6 incident. Along with the above charges, Troung was charged with possession of a razor blade and box cutter on school grounds.

Prosecutors allege Troung entered the campus and approached several students in a hallway and in a classroom, where he attempted to remove a student's facemask without consent, asked to kiss a student and forcibly grabbed a student by the wrist.

According to district officials, a teacher followed the suspect nearly two miles to the Fruitvale BART station, where he was lost in the crowd. The next day, the suspect was arrested about five blocks from campus on unrelated charges, prosecutors said.

The incident was among two breaches of the Alameda High school campus that day, a trend that school officials described as "disturbing."

In the other incident, district officials said a former student went onto campus and had begun "acting erratically." Students filmed the incident and alerted campus security.

The man was then found talking to a dance instructor at Kofman Auditorium, officials said. He then went to the front office where the school's principal engaged him.

Alameda police and the fire department's Care Unit were called. Members of the Care Unit said they knew the man and removed him from campus around noon, according to the district.

After the man was removed, school staff urged the Care Unit staff to do a safety check on the man, saying he alluded to students being afraid he would "shoot up the school" some years ago, officials said.

Following the incidents, district officials said they would review their response and urged school leaders to review their safety and security protocols.

"Again, we recognize this is unsettling news and want to assure you we are taking this incident and our follow up extremely seriously," the district said at the time. "There is no issue or responsibility more important than the safety and security of our students and staff."

Troung is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.