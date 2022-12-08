Alameda High School breached by intruders in separate incidents; arrest made

ALAMEDA – The campus of Alameda High School on Tuesday was breached by two men in separate incidents described by school officials as "disturbing."

According to the Alameda Unified School District, the first incident took place late Tuesday morning when a former student went onto campus and was described as "acting erratically." Students filmed the incident and alerted campus security.

The man was then found talking to a dance instructor at Kofman Auditorium, officials said. He then went to the front office where the school's principal engaged him.

Alameda police and the fire department's Care Unit were called. Members of the Care Unit said they knew the man and removed him from campus around noon, according to the district.

After the man was removed, school staff urged the Care Unit staff to do a safety check on the man, saying he alluded to students being afraid he would "shoot up the school" some years ago, officials said.

Around 3 p.m., another man entered a classroom at Alameda High, approaching a girl and touching her face, according to district officials. After a teacher asked the man what he was doing, he left the room, encountered two girls in a hallway and asked if he could kiss one of them.

Officials said the teacher followed the man as he fled the building and into the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland, nearly two miles away.

The teacher asked BART Police for assistance. Officers photographed the man, but had lost him in the crowd at the station.

On Wednesday, Alameda police confirmed that individual had been arrested.

The 27-year-old man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody just before noon Wednesday after a detective spotted him in the 1100 block of Park Street, about five blocks from the school campus, Alameda police said in a statement posted on social media.

The man was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include molestation, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

No students or staff suffered physical injuries, according to the district.

On Tuesday, district officials said they would review their response to the incidents and urged school leaders to review their safety and security protocols.

"Again, we recognize this is unsettling news and want to assure you we are taking this incident and our follow up extremely seriously," officials said. "There is no issue or responsibility more important than the safety and security of our students and staff."