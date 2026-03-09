Watch CBS News
Suspect in East Oakland prowling incidents arrested

Oakland police on Monday said a man was arrested as a suspect in several prowling incidents.

He was arrested around 11 a.m. when police found him in the 3700 block of Carrington Street.

According to police, since Dec. 13, they have received six reports of someone entering people's yards in East Oakland, peering into occupied homes and engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Most of the recent prowling incidents happened in the Maxwell Park area, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., but police say he was seen in several neighborhoods.

Oakland police also added that there are reports stretching back to March 2025, and that most reports state the incident happened after 8 p.m.

Police said anyone who believes they may have been a victim should call the Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641. 

