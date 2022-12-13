Suspect arrested in Oakland drive-by murder of Keison Lee

OAKLAND -- A 34-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in the Nov. 4 drive-by slaying of Keison Lee in a neighborhood near the Oakland Coliseum.

Oakland police said Darious Smith has been arrested and was being held in Santa Rita on special circumstance drive-by murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon and other charges. He was being held without bail.

The charges are related to a shooting that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the 800 block of 81st Avenue, just after 3:00 p.m.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene, they located a victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical treatment to Lee until paramedics arrived.

Lee was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. Homicide investigators took over the investigation and developed evidence pointing to Smith as the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.