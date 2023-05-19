Suspect arrested for firing shots in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 32-year-old Pinole man has been taken into custody and a gun seized after he allegedly fired a volley of bullets in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood.

San Francisco police said Patrick Rushing had been booked into San Francisco County Jail on multiple gun related charges.

According to investigators, officers responded to the area of Cole Street and Haight Street for a report of shots fired on the afternoon of April 20th.

Upon on arrival, officers located multiple spent shell casings but did not locate a victim or suspect.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives developed information that identified Rushing as a suspect involved. They obtained arrest and search warrants for Rushing, his residence and associated vehicles.

On May 17th, officers located Rushing in the area of the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road in Pinole, where he fled from them on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers placed Rushing into custody. They served a search warrant at Rushing's residence which resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and other evidence.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.