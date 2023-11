Fire department rescuers pulled a surfer out of the water at San Francisco's Ocean Beach Thursday.

A social media post by the San Francisco Fire Department said beach and surf rescue units were working to revive the surfer near Ortega Ave. and Great Highway.

SFFD beach and surf rescue units are working to revive a surfer pulled from the water on Ocean Beach near Great Highway and Ortega. Emergency vehicles are on Great Highway, use caution. pic.twitter.com/Sa1PxXj77S — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 2, 2023

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added.