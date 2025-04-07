Supervisor: Process ousting San Mateo sheriff to be "measured and transparent"

The head of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has pledged transparency, after results of an election giving supervisors authority to remove embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus were certified.

In a statement Monday, Board President David Canepa said the process to remove Corpus would not be initiated at Tuesday's meeting.

At the upcoming meeting, the board is expected to accept the results of the March 4 special election, in which 84% of voters approved Measure A, a charter amendment which gives supervisors the power to remove the sheriff with cause until 2028. The board will also hear a recommendation by the county's attorney to consider and provide draft procedures for conducting a removal proceeding.

"I want to make it crystal clear to the public that the Board will not be initiating removal procedures Tuesday," Canepa said. "We are merely considering, providing direction to staff and seeking community feedback on how the removal proceedings may be conducted moving forward."

Canepa said the earliest the board may approve final removal procedures would be at their April 22 meeting. Final approval would trigger a series of actions the board will take to notify Corpus of their intent to remove her and would give her a chance to respond to the allegations.

"This will be a measured and transparent process that will be fair to the Sheriff, who deserves due process," Canepa went on to say.

Supervisors called for the special election following a scathing independent report by retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell into allegations of abuse of power at the sheriff's office.

The report revealed additional charges of intimidation, retaliation, the use of racial and homophobic slurs and conflicts of interest. Corpus is also accused of having a personal relationship with Victor Aenlle, her Chief of Staff.

Corpus has denied the allegations and has blasted calls from supervisors and other state and local officials to resign. The sheriff has also described the supervisors move to place the charter amendment on the ballot "anti-democratic" and that her critics should have pursued a recall.