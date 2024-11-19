San Mateo supes push ballot measure to oust Sheriff Christina Corpus from office

Supervisors in San Mateo County are a step closer to calling for a special election to oust embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus, who has been called to resign following multiple allegations.

In a unanimous decision, the board approved a charter amendment that would authorize supervisors to remove an elected sheriff for cause. Currently, the board does not have the power to remove the sheriff.

If the board approves the measure again at a meeting on Dec. 3, the charter amendment would be placed before San Mateo County voters in a special election that would take place on March 4, 2025.

"Honestly, March is not soon enough. Let me be clear. Public safety is at stake right now," Supervisor Noelia Corzo said in a statement. "With the trust of the voters comes great responsibility and it's not anything that any ethical elected official uses to personally benefit themselves. Our sheriff was elected by the people and the people will make the decision."

The board argued that while the voters could launch a recall effort, 45,000 signatures would be required.

Corpus has been facing calls to resign from the board and by state and local leaders, following a scathing independent report by retired California Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell into allegations of abuse of power at the sheriff's office.

The report revealed additional charges of intimidation, retaliation, the use of racial and homophobic slurs and conflicts of interest. Corpus is also accused of having a personal relationship with Victor Aenlle, her Chief of Staff.

The report concluded with a recommendation that "Sheriff Corpus step down and that Victor Aenlle's employment by the sheriff's office be terminated immediately. Nothing short of new leadership can save this organization."

Last week, Corpus appeared before the board and blasted calls from the supervisors to resign, calling the inquiry against her "politically motivated and one sided."

If approved by voters, the reasons that the sheriff could be removed include "violation of law related to a Sheriff's duties, flagrant repeated neglect of duties, misappropriation of public funds, willful falsification of documents, or obstructing an investigation."

To remove the sheriff from office, a four-fifths vote by the board would be required after providing written notice to the sheriff and an opportunity to be heard.

The board argued that the measure is a "narrow and temporary response," noting that the proposed amendment has an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2028.

In a statement obtained by CBS News Bay Area, Corpus called Tuesday's decision by the board "wrongheaded and anti-democratic."

"It is a mean-spirited political scheme. This charter amendment with sunset language that only applies to me is an effort to go around the voters to try to unseat me. I will fight it tooth and nail. I am not going anywhere," the sheriff said.

Corpus also argued that her critics should hold a recall, saying the amendment is a "blatant attempt to go around the voters."

"Our work will continue. The 'Good Ol' Boy' system has met its match in me. I will not back down," the sheriff went on to say.