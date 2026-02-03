Super Bowl gives Bay Area catering companies a boost in business

It's game time for Josip Martinovic, the executive chef at McCalls Catering in San Francisco. He and his team of 75 chefs are busy preparing for Super Bowl catering events.

"We make dim sums, and we are preparing probably 60,000 dim sums for a few events," Martinovic told CBS News Bay Area.

The company has been in the Bay Area for more than 40 years.

"As you see here, we're making the fresh empanadas. Tacos are made in-house," he said.

He's been working with McCalls Catering for the past 26 years, tackling each Super Bowl dish with ease.

"We'd love the 49ers to be in it, but they are not. So, we are going to celebrate everybody else, and we are here actually to make people happy with the food that we produce here," Martinovic said.

Lee Gregory, the executive vice president of McCalls Catering, said they work about 900 events a year.

"You're coming to San Francisco, very big event. But what's most important to you? And we're very lucky in San Francisco, that people come here because they love the city, but there are all the different flavors and cuisines when you think of all the different neighborhoods," Gregory told CBS News Bay Area.

She added that they have about eight events planned until the Super Bowl.

"I'm very excited to be working with the NFL Players Association and the NFL Trust, so I get to help current players and former players. I'm really excited about giving them all a good time, especially the ones who have retired and aren't in the games themselves," she said.

"It's a great thing for San Francisco itself, but also for the whole Bay," added Martinovic.