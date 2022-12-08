Suspect faces hate crime charge in attack on elderly Asian man in Sunnyvale park

SUNNVYALE – Authorities have arrested a man on multiple charges, including a hate crime charge, following an attack that injured an elderly Asian man in a Sunnyvale park over the weekend.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Lakewood Park in the city's Lakewood Village neighborhood around 10:50 a.m. Sunday on reports of an argument.

Investigators said the victim was exercising in the park when the suspect confronted him and said "go back to your country" and "keep walking." The suspect then punched the victim at least six times while yelling "go back to your country!" at him.

Police said the victim dropped his cellphone during the attack. The suspect then fled the scene on foot with the phone.

Officers found the suspect nearby. After initially being non-compliant, police said he was arrested without incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries, which did not require medical attention, police said. Several witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

"Hate is abhorrent. It has no place in a civil society and will not be tolerated. We will do everything we can to support our victim and hold the suspect accountable," Sunnyvale DPS Chief Phan Ngo said in a statement.

Jesse Fausto Correa, suspect in an attack on an elderly man of Asian descent at Lakewood Park in Sunnyvale on December 4, 2022. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jesse Fausto Correa, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, battery, felonious elder abuse and commission of a hate crime.

According to jail records, Correa is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $81,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.